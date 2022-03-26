Ukrainian civilians volunteer to train for territorial defense forces
03:18
A group of Ukrainian men has been gathering in secret locations learning how to assemble and shoot guns in case of a clash with Russian invaders. NBC News' Ali Arouzi explains how most of the men have little to no experience with these weapons. March 26, 2022
Fentanyl crisis increasingly impacting children in U.S.
03:27
Body camera footage shows moments following Florida tiger attack
01:59
Now Playing
Ukrainian civilians volunteer to train for territorial defense forces
03:18
UP NEXT
How UNICEF's humanitarian effort is helping Ukraine
04:55
Cyber security expert says Ukrainian hackers are breaking into Russian networks
04:25
Women in Hollywood speak on representation within the industry