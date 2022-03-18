Ukrainian college students speak out about the future: Liberty and dignity is everything we want

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukrainian college students speak out about the future: Liberty and dignity is everything we want03:45
NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez sat down with three Ukrainian college students to discuss the war, their thoughts on Russian President Vladimir Putin and their hopes for the future. March 18, 2022
