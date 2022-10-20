IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ukrainian elementary school conducts nuclear threat safety drills

Ukrainian elementary school conducts nuclear threat safety drills

Many Ukrainians, including children, are bracing for the threat of nuclear war from Russia. NBC News’ Cal Perry visits a Ukrainian elementary school doing nuclear safety drills so kids are prepared in the event of a catastrophe. Oct. 20, 2022

