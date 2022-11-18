IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian girl relearns to walk, copes with impacts of war

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian investigators are 'on the ground' in Poland as Zelenskyy looks for 'off-ramp'

    01:32

  • Zelenskyy disputes claim that missile that fell in Poland was from Ukraine

    04:57

  • Zelenskyy insists missile strike in Poland didn't come from Ukraine

    02:32

  • Dashcam video captures 'Russian missile strike' in Dnipro, Ukraine

    00:27

  • Biden, Zelenskyy are at odds over Polish border explosion

    01:16

  • Deadly border explosion likely Ukrainian air defense misfire, Poland’s president says

    02:17

  • Biden says missile that landed in Poland was ‘unlikely’ fired from Russia

    02:58

  • NATO says Poland missile strike was not fired by Russia

    02:04

  • Russia ultimately responsible for Poland blast, NATO chief says

    01:05

  • NATO: ‘No indication’ Russia fired missile into Poland, killing two

    04:39

  • NATO: Blast in Poland likely caused by Ukrainian defense missile

    02:52

  • 'I saw this monstrous black cloud': Eyewitness saw blast near Poland's border with Ukraine

    01:12

  • German chancellor calls for Polish explosion probe

    02:01

  • Turkish president accepts Russia's word that its missile did not strike Poland

    02:28

  • President Biden addresses reported missile strike in Poland

    06:12

  • Poland investigating deadly explosion along Ukraine border

    02:35

  • Biden, world leaders condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at G-20 summit in Indonesia

    05:05

  • UN General Assembly calls for Russia to pay Ukraine reparations

    02:04

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on G-20 leaders to push Russia toward peace

    02:24

NBC News NOW

Ukrainian girl relearns to walk, copes with impacts of war

02:14

In Ukraine, the war’s youngest victims are battling serious mental and physical injuries, leaving doctors searching for solutions. NBC News’ Matt Bradley has the story of one 6-year-old Ukrainian girl learning how to walk again after she lost her leg when Russian artillery crashed into her living room, nearly taking her life. Nov. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian girl relearns to walk, copes with impacts of war

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian investigators are 'on the ground' in Poland as Zelenskyy looks for 'off-ramp'

    01:32

  • Zelenskyy disputes claim that missile that fell in Poland was from Ukraine

    04:57

  • Zelenskyy insists missile strike in Poland didn't come from Ukraine

    02:32

  • Dashcam video captures 'Russian missile strike' in Dnipro, Ukraine

    00:27

  • Biden, Zelenskyy are at odds over Polish border explosion

    01:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All