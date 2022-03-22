Ukrainian hacker joins war effort via internet

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Ukrainian hacker joins war effort via internet03:12
UP NEXT
Higher gas prices leading to surge of fuel heists03:21
Reckless driving caught on camera in NYC and LA leads to manhunt02:18
Miami Beach declares state of emergency over spring break violence03:04
Book recommendations with NBC News Senior Political Reporter Jon Allen04:23
How content creators are using TikTok livestreaming as future of e-commerce03:48
Rideshare companies impose fuel surcharges to help offset rising gas prices04:28
Booker: Senate poised to 'break another barrier' with Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination02:11
Hawley questions Jackson’s ‘leniency’ on child porn offender sentences during opening statement03:25
Cruz criticizes Democrats for past 'disgraceful behavior' at Supreme Court nomination hearings02:53
Russian court labels Meta an extremist organization00:18
Whitehouse slams Republicans for claims that prior SCOTUS nominees were result of 'dark money'01:45
Graham suggests Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination was backed by 'the most liberal people'00:45
Grassley: We will conduct thorough, exhaustive examination of Judge Jackson’s record, views02:52
Health officials: 'No need' to panic over international surge, tinnitus not correlated to vaccine04:16
Historic Supreme Court hearings set to begin for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson04:57
Multiple casualties reported after Kyiv shopping center shelled01:26
Experts answer viewer questions on the war in Ukraine15:56
Foreign nationals and students fight to escape war in Ukraine03:32
American group helps guide Ukrainian orphans to safety03:00
Ukrainian hacker joins war effort via internet03:12
NBC News’ Ali Arouzi speaks with a Ukrainian man who is using his software engineering skills to attack Russian companies online. March 22, 2022
Now Playing
Ukrainian hacker joins war effort via internet03:12
UP NEXT
Higher gas prices leading to surge of fuel heists03:21
Reckless driving caught on camera in NYC and LA leads to manhunt02:18
Miami Beach declares state of emergency over spring break violence03:04
Book recommendations with NBC News Senior Political Reporter Jon Allen04:23
How content creators are using TikTok livestreaming as future of e-commerce03:48