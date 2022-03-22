Ukrainian hacker joins war effort via internet

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News’ Ali Arouzi speaks with a Ukrainian man who is using his software engineering skills to attack Russian companies online. March 22, 2022

