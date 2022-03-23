Ukrainian humanitarian corridors open as around 100,000 civilians remain in Mariupol
03:45
Ukrainian officials say nine humanitarian corridors have been opened today, but around 100,000 civilians are still stuck in the besieged city of Mariupol. NBC News’ Molly Hunter reports from Lviv, Ukraine. March 23, 2022
