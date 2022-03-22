Ukrainian humanitarian crisis continues as more than 3,000 people evacuate Mariupol
Days after Ukraine turned down a Russian ultimatum to surrender the southern city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say about 3,000 people were evacuated from the besieged city through humanitarian corridors yesterday. NBC News’ Molly Hunter breaks down how humanitarian efforts are progressing across the country and whether peace talks between Presidents Zelenskyy and Putin could end the conflict. March 22, 2022
