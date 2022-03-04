Ukrainian Member of Parliament: ‘The next days will be very hard’
05:10
As Russian forces capture a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, President Zelenskyy is appealing to world leaders, calling the move “nuclear terrorism.” Ukrainian MP for President Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People Party, Yelyzaveta Yasko, joins News NOW to explain her reaction to the Russian invasion and whether she is hopeful that a peaceful resolution is possible. March 4, 2022
Zelenskyy calls for international support: ‘If Ukraine will not stand, Europe will not stand’
02:10
Sports organizations take strong stance against Russian invasion of Ukraine
03:53
U.S. economy adds 678K jobs in February, unemployment down to 3.8 percent
03:26
How Ukrainian doctors in the U.S. are helping overwhelmed hospitals in their home country
05:32
Now Playing
Ukrainian Member of Parliament: ‘The next days will be very hard’
05:10
UP NEXT
Sheltering Ukrainian citizen describes why she is staying in the country