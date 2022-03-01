Ukrainian orphanage run by Americans in danger of being cut off from government funding
05:04
Two orphanages in southern Ukraine could be cut off from government funding as Russian forces close in around the area. Founding Director of Abundance International, Mark Davis, explains how the lack of resources could lead to a dire food shortage. March 1, 2022
