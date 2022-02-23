Ukrainian parents taking heartbreaking measures to protect their children
02:47
Parents in Ukraine are taking heartbreaking measures to protect their children as they send them to school given a possible Russian invasion. NBC News’ Alison Morris is joined by TODAY.com reporter Danielle Campoamor who spoke to parents who live near Kyiv and how they are preparing for the worst. Feb. 23, 2022
Now Playing
Ukrainian parents taking heartbreaking measures to protect their children
02:47
UP NEXT
Pentagon says Russian forces continue to assemble closer to Ukrainian border: ‘They are ready’
02:55
Texas attorney general says transition care for minors is child abuse under state law
01:07
New study reveals scientists' fossil discovery of giant flying reptile
00:20
Republicans flip highly-contested Jacksonville City Council seat
02:52
Cyberattack in Ukraine strikes wave of banks, government websites