Ukrainian President Zelensky says Russian forces will attack Kyiv
03:44
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says through social media that Russian forces will attack the capital city Kyiv soon. NBC foreign correspondent Matt Bradley reports from eastern Ukraine. Feb. 26, 2022
