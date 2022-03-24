Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorous bombs

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of using phosphorous bombs04:42
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has accused Russia of using phosphorous bombs as the war in Ukraine enters its second month. NBC News’ Molly Hunter has the details. March 24, 2022
