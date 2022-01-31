IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Two men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing reach plea deal on hate-crime charges

    Ukrainian president calls for calm as Russian troops gather near border

    Civilian dive team solves two-year missing person case

  • How cities like Phoenix are updating infrastructure to combat extreme weather

  • Moderna starts clinical trials for HIV vaccine

  • Gun deliveries stolen off train cars in Los Angeles

  • Chicago’s LED streetlight upgrade will save millions, reduce carbon emissions

  • California cannabis businesses fear state's legal industry could collapse

  • Chattanooga entrepreneur skates her way to success by bringing back disco

  • Mayor Adams joins family and officers at funeral of NYC policeman shot on duty

  • Brooklyn charter school teachers call for better Covid protocols and remote learning options

  • Republicans zero in on receptacles used for ballots ahead of midterm elections

  • Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden's infrastructure speech in city

  • White House prioritizing ‘socially vulnerable’ communities for masks and Covid tests

  • ‘Good to Know’ headlines: Nissan recalls some Rogue SUVs and Apple issues safety advice for AirTags

  • Explainer: How British lawmakers can oust a prime minister

  • Antisemitism on the rise in the U.S.

  • A look into music streaming platforms as Neil Young pulls music from Spotify

  • Michael Avenatti cross-examines former client Stormy Daniels

  • More than 30 million Americans are under winter storm watches

NBC News NOW

Ukrainian president calls for calm as Russian troops gather near border

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told his western allies not to panic about a possible Russian invasion as the U.N. Security Council is set to hold a meeting on the growing crisis. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin and Carol Lee have the details.   Jan. 31, 2022

