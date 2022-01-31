Ukrainian president calls for calm as Russian troops gather near border
06:43
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told his western allies not to panic about a possible Russian invasion as the U.N. Security Council is set to hold a meeting on the growing crisis. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin and Carol Lee have the details. Jan. 31, 2022
Two men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing reach plea deal on hate-crime charges
00:51
Now Playing
Ukrainian president calls for calm as Russian troops gather near border
06:43
UP NEXT
Civilian dive team solves two-year missing person case
03:35
How cities like Phoenix are updating infrastructure to combat extreme weather
08:25
Moderna starts clinical trials for HIV vaccine
06:35
Gun deliveries stolen off train cars in Los Angeles