'Nobody is going to break us': Zelenskyy receives standing ovation at European Parliament
07:01
In an emotional speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the European Parliament to speak about Russia's ongoing invasion into his country. The speech comes hours after Zelenskyy submitted an application to the European Union to grant Ukraine immediate membership into the E.U.March 1, 2022
Ukrainian orphanage run by Americans in danger of being cut off from government funding
05:04
Now Playing
'Nobody is going to break us': Zelenskyy receives standing ovation at European Parliament
07:01
UP NEXT
People around the world show support for Ukraine
03:12
New York City to lift some vaccine requirements and school mask mandates
03:23
President Biden’s approval rating sinks ahead of State of the Union
03:16
Cuba develops 5 Covid vaccines, boast high vaccination rate