How President Zelenskyy’s comments about Russia attack date got lost in translation
03:31
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia would attack his country on Feb. 16, but he was actually referring to media reports saying that would be the day of the attack. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports on the comments that got lost in translation. Feb. 14, 2022
Now Playing
How President Zelenskyy’s comments about Russia attack date got lost in translation
03:31
UP NEXT
How volunteers are stepping in to help protect amid surge in anti-Asian crime in New York
05:21
Ohio doctor charged in connection with alleged high-dose fentanyl deaths due in court
01:33
Democrats pitch themselves to voters as defenders of American elections
02:39
LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in total scoring
00:21
Why patients may suffer from long-term heart complications after Covid