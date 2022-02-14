IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How President Zelenskyy’s comments about Russia attack date got lost in translation

How President Zelenskyy’s comments about Russia attack date got lost in translation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia would attack his country on Feb. 16, but he was actually referring to media reports saying that would be the day of the attack. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports on the comments that got lost in translation. Feb. 14, 2022

