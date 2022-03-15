Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address Congress tomorrow as Russian forces close in on Kyiv and step up attacks in the western parts of Ukraine. NBC News’ Ali Vitali explains what support President Zelenskyy is expected to ask lawmakers for and whether President Biden is expected to speak with the Ukrainian president after his address. March 15, 2022
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address Congress
