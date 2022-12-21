IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What to expect on the road amid severe winter weather this holiday season

    03:02

  • Benjamin Netanyahu faces deadline to form new Israeli government

    03:34

  • Wrapping up NASA’s historic year and what to expect for 2023

    04:55
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    House committee votes to release Trump’s tax records

    07:38

  • Trump calls Jan. 6 committee a ‘kangaroo court’ after criminal referrals

    04:17

  • TikTok trend using Lana Del Rey song slammed as ageist

    03:33

  • Jan. 6 committee recommends criminal charges against Trump

    08:20

  • Arctic blast to bring dangerously cold temperatures to millions across the country

    02:25

  • How the White House could respond to Jan.6 committee’s final hearing

    03:13

  • Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti detained amid ongoing protests, state media says

    03:20

  • What’s next for DOJ after Jan. 6 committee’s possible criminal referrals?

    03:41

  • Nationwide Christmas tree shortage drives up prices for real trees

    03:21

  • Everything you need to know ahead of the Jan. 6 committee’s final hearing

    04:40

  • Jan. 6 committee prepares closing arguments after investigation into Capitol riot

    07:18

  • House Jan. 6 committee prepares to hold final public hearing into Capitol riot

    03:59

  • Hospitals across U.S. report rising strep A cases among kids

    02:57

  • Thousands of documents related to JFK assassination declassified

    05:34

  • Senate passes stopgap funding bill to avoid government shutdown

    04:07

  • Dancer Kim Hale takes to TikTok to inspire others to pursue their passions at any age

    03:38

NBC News NOW

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress

03:44

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet with President Biden and address Congress in Washington in his first known trip outside of Ukraine since Russia invaded in February. NBC News’ Carol Lee explains what to expect from Zelenskyy’s trip to the U.S.Dec. 21, 2022

  • What to expect on the road amid severe winter weather this holiday season

    03:02

  • Benjamin Netanyahu faces deadline to form new Israeli government

    03:34

  • Wrapping up NASA’s historic year and what to expect for 2023

    04:55
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    House committee votes to release Trump’s tax records

    07:38

  • Trump calls Jan. 6 committee a ‘kangaroo court’ after criminal referrals

    04:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All