Ukrainian refugee shares her harrowing journey of escape from Kharkiv
03:13
Katerina Belash, a 24-year-old refugee forced to flee her home in Kharkiv, shares her harrowing journey to safety and her powerful message to the world in an emotional interview with NBC News’ Cal Perry. March 3, 2022
Primary season gets underway starting in Texas
07:15
Officer involved in raid that killed Breonna Taylor testifies in court
03:46
ACLU sues Texas for alleged investigations of transgender kids' families
03:00
Now Playing
Ukrainian refugee shares her harrowing journey of escape from Kharkiv
03:13
UP NEXT
Road rage incidents kill two fathers in Illinois and California
03:21
A closer look at Russian oligarchs as DOJ launches new task force 'KleptoCapture'