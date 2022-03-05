Ukrainian refugees find solace in neighboring European countries
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses massive crowds via live stream in the Czech Republic, France, Germany, and Georgia urging all Europeans to “not remain silent.” NBC News’ Cal Perry reports on the growing outpouring of support including how strangers in Germany and Poland are opening their doors for refugees. March 5, 2022
