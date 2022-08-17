IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Head of CDC calls for drastic changes to the agency to respond quicker to public health emergencies

  • Now Playing

    Ukrainians are asking for more basic needs approaching six months of war

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Sarah Palin advances to November general election for Alaska House seat

    02:09

  • Public libraries try to stay politically neutral as calls for defunding, censorship increase

    04:23

  • Jury selection begins in R. Kelly's federal trial on child sex abuse videos

    03:41

  • Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug charge conviction

    03:04

  • Transgender man speaks out about his abortion experience

    04:59

  • Police, Muslim community praise cooperation as suspect charged with murders of two Muslim men

    04:02

  • Trump says he pleaded the Fifth during deposition for New York attorney general's civil investigation

    03:17

  • Ashton Kutcher reveals rare disease left him unable to see, hear, walk for a year 

    00:22

  • Wisconsin GOP primary for governor remains close as candidates react to FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago

    03:17

  • Serena Williams announces she will retire from tennis after U.S. Open

    02:16

  • Small businesses, digital designers make millions in metaverse

    03:38

  • Biden signs bill to boost competition in global computer chip production

    02:12

  • Petito family files wrongful death lawsuit against Moab police

    00:21

  • Search continues after Cuban oil facility fire leaves 1 dead, multiple missing

    03:12

  • Travis McMichael sentenced to life in prison on federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

    04:24

  • New York state Senator John Liu speaks out after racist voicemail

    05:08

  • Outrage grows over some coffee shops' non-dairy milk surcharges

    03:38

  • Louisiana abortion ban blocked and reinstated amid tense legal challenge

    05:46

  • FBI Dir. Wray questioned on Jan. 6, threats from China and whistleblowers in Senate hearing

    02:29

NBC News NOW

Ukrainians are asking for more basic needs approaching six months of war

03:55

Ukraine has been supplied with billions of dollars in aid and supported with weapons and rockets, but there is a bigger need for basic first aid and clothes for those fighting the war against Russia. NBC News' Josh Lederman reports that some Ukrainians are sponsoring soldiers individually and the country is increasing its charity to support its army.Aug. 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukrainians are asking for more basic needs approaching six months of war

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Sarah Palin advances to November general election for Alaska House seat

    02:09

  • Public libraries try to stay politically neutral as calls for defunding, censorship increase

    04:23

  • Jury selection begins in R. Kelly's federal trial on child sex abuse videos

    03:41

  • Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug charge conviction

    03:04

  • Transgender man speaks out about his abortion experience

    04:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All