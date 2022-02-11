‘I’m packed and I’m gone’: Ukrainians living in U.S. say they’re ready to fight if Russia invades
As Ukraine prepares for a possible Russian invasion, some Ukrainian citizens in the U.S. say they are getting ready to head to their native country to fight if tensions in the region escalate further. NBC News’ Ellison Barber explains how Ukrainian activists in the U.S. are reacting to the crisis. Feb. 11, 2022
