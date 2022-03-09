IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ukrainians mark a solemn International Women's Day

NBC News NOW

Ukrainians mark a solemn International Women's Day

02:34

At the Romanian border, flowers were handed out to the women who fled Ukraine in a tradition celebrated across Europe for International Women’s Day. NBC News’ Ellison explains how these traditions are still being upheld amidst the crisis. March 9, 2022

  Now Playing

    Ukrainians mark a solemn International Women's Day

    02:34
  UP NEXT

