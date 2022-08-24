IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Ukrainians 'not giving up' six months after Russia's invasion

04:29

Six months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, officials in the country have canceled the country's Independence Day celebrations and have imposed a ban on public gatherings over fears of a particularly cruel Russian attack. Ukrainian mother of two, Zee Gimon, who is still living in Kyiv, joins News NOW to share how her family is coping with the war and whether she is worried about a possible attack on the Ukrainian capital. Aug. 24, 2022

