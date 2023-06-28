IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Understanding UFOs with Dr. Michio Kaku

NBC News NOW

Understanding UFOs with Dr. Michio Kaku

The truth is out there? NBC News' Gadi Schwartz and Dr. Michio Kaku discuss UFOs sightings and where they come from. June 28, 2023

