Undocumented day laborers face harsh work prospects due to immigration spike

Undocumented day laborers face harsh work prospects due to immigration spike04:33
A spike in immigration has made it hard for undocumented day laborers to find work. NBC News’ Isa Gutierrez spoke with two women who shared their frustrations in finding opportunities. March 1, 2022
