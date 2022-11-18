IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Union spokesperson hopes Starbucks comes to bargaining table in ‘meaningful way’

    07:28
  • UP NEXT

    New wave of resignations hit Twitter after Musk ultimatum for employees

    05:42

  • Expedia CEO talks holiday travel, top trends heading into 2023

    03:32

  • These are the biggest Thanksgiving deals at various grocery stores

    04:56

  • Class-action lawsuit targets FTX and the celebs who endorsed it

    02:16

  • Gas prices dip ahead of Thanksgiving travel, could dip even further

    00:25

  • Elon Musk testifies in Tesla shareholder's lawsuit over his $55 billion pay package

    02:30

  • Feast for less with no fuss with these Thanksgiving tips

    04:42

  • What’s a cowboy-cation? Donna Farizan explores hot travel trend

    04:37

  • Airfares soar 40% ahead of busy holiday travel season

    02:57

  • Amazon reportedly plans to lay off 10,000 employees

    02:13

  • How one of the largest crypto exchanges went from banking billions to bankruptcy

    02:56

  • How to keep you credit score in good standing during the holidays

    04:45

  • Demand for cruises spikes heading into holiday season

    03:42

  • Cryptocurrency company builds bizarre monument of Elon Musk

    00:45

  • ‘Crypto king’ Sam Bankman-Fried resigns after FTX bankruptcy

    02:33

  • How to avoid becoming a victim of scams that target older adults

    04:24

  • How to shop the best Black Friday deals early online and in stores

    03:43

  • Stock market soars to its best day since 2020 as inflation slows

    02:29

  • Kroger, Albertsons to merge amid soaring food costs

    07:01

NBC News NOW

Union spokesperson hopes Starbucks comes to bargaining table in ‘meaningful way’

07:28

At more than 100 Starbucks locations, frustrated workers used the company’s “Red Cup Day” to draw attention to their push for union contracts. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Michelle Eisen, a spokesperson for Starbucks Workers United, to break down the prelude to today’s events and what she hopes Starbucks will do to reach an agreement with its employees. Nov. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Union spokesperson hopes Starbucks comes to bargaining table in ‘meaningful way’

    07:28
  • UP NEXT

    New wave of resignations hit Twitter after Musk ultimatum for employees

    05:42

  • Expedia CEO talks holiday travel, top trends heading into 2023

    03:32

  • These are the biggest Thanksgiving deals at various grocery stores

    04:56

  • Class-action lawsuit targets FTX and the celebs who endorsed it

    02:16

  • Gas prices dip ahead of Thanksgiving travel, could dip even further

    00:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All