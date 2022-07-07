IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.N. report: Worldwide hunger surged in 2021

03:06

The United Nations announced that hunger had surged around the globe in 2021, despite the Covid-19 virus stabilizing with the introduction of vaccines. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports on how now rising food and fuel costs combined with climate change are impacting hundreds of millions of people. July 7, 2022

