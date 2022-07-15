United Nations: World population expected to hit 8 billion by November 2022

- Now Playing
United Nations: World population expected to hit 8 billion by November 202207:30
- UP NEXT
Airlines struggle to keep up with lost luggage amid chaotic summer travel04:01
Biden and Israel split over Iran01:51
WNBA star Brittney Griner back in Russian court today01:37
'An act of Russian terror’: Vinnytsia missile attack leaves dozens dead and wounded02:15
Italian prime minister offers to resign after collapse of political coalition02:23
Brittney Griner makes first Russian court appearance since guilty plea02:36
White House vows to 'minimize contact' during Mideast visit. Cue Biden shaking hands, hugging01:27
Biggest takeaways from Biden's meetings with Israel during Middle East trip06:21
Ukrainian farmer braves frontline shelling to harvest his fields00:59
Biden signs joint declaration to prevent Iran from going nuclear01:41
Local residents battle wildfires in Portugal amid European heat wave01:22
President Biden to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman04:17
Young woman held in Russia speaks out for first time as Brittney Griner’s trial continues03:05
Biden visits Israel for the first time as president01:25
NASA's Webb Telescope marks a bold new era of space exploration02:40
‘Either shut up or get out!’: Speaker loses cool as Boris Johnson heckled in U.K. Parliament01:49
LeBron James criticizes efforts to free Brittney Griner00:21
Hong Kong to require people to wear tracking bracelets during Covid-19 quarantine00:20
Euro reaches equal value to dollar for first time in 20 years00:24
- Now Playing
United Nations: World population expected to hit 8 billion by November 202207:30
- UP NEXT
Airlines struggle to keep up with lost luggage amid chaotic summer travel04:01
Biden and Israel split over Iran01:51
WNBA star Brittney Griner back in Russian court today01:37
'An act of Russian terror’: Vinnytsia missile attack leaves dozens dead and wounded02:15
Italian prime minister offers to resign after collapse of political coalition02:23
Play All