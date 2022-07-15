IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    United Nations: World population expected to hit 8 billion by November 2022

    07:30
NBC News NOW

United Nations: World population expected to hit 8 billion by November 2022

07:30

The United Nations predicts that roughly eight billion people will inhabit the planet by November 2022 with expectations to reach over 10 billion by the turn of the century. NBC News’ Jacob Ward is joined by John Wilmoth the director of the population division at the U.N. to discuss what countries are driving the world’s population growth.July 15, 2022

Best of NBC News

