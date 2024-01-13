IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    University of Alabama names Kalen DeBoer as head coach to replace Saban

    NFL putting playoff game exclusively on streaming service for first time ever

  • End of an era for legendary football coaches

  • Patriots coach Bill Belichick steps down, shares gratitude for team

  • Bill Belichick reportedly out as New England Patriots head coach

  • Pete Carroll out as Seahawks coach, thanks wife in moving speech

  • Longtime Alabama coach Nick Saban to retire after 17 seasons

  • University of Alabama students pay tribute to football coach Nick Saban

  • Watch: Lakers fan sinks half-court shot to win $100,000 grand prize

  • Michigan Wolverines fans celebrate after winning college football championship

  • Cutting-edge performance therapy goes mainstream: Does it work?

  • Rob Gronkowski talks NFL playoffs, Bill Belichick, new Frito-Lay ad

  • Family of ex-NFL player Mike Williams shocked after dental-related sepsis death

  • Baseball’s biggest star Shohei Ohtani signs $700 million deal with LA Dodgers

  • Arizona student meets idol Steph Curry after he sinks buzzer-beater

  • Baseball star Shohei Ohtani defers bulk of salary so team can afford better players

  • Baseball star Shohei Ohtani signs $700M deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Deion Sanders opens up about football, life lessons and coaching

  • NCAA president proposes new division that would allow for student athletes to be paid

  • University of Minnesota Duluth athlete dies after going into cardiac arrest

University of Alabama names Kalen DeBoer as head coach to replace Saban

The University of Alabama has hired Kalen DeBoer as the head football coach to replace Nick Saban, who announced his retirement. Deboer was previously the coach for the University of Washington for two seasons. Jan. 13, 2024

