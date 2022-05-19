IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
University of Chicago seeks FDA approval to use skin grafts to treat addiction

03:03

Scientists are seeking FDA approval to test a first-of-its-kind potential treatment for addiction using skin grafts. NBC News’ Maura Barrett spoke with the team at the University of Chicago, which is in the early stages of research. May 19, 2022

