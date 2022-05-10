IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Saving Boone County: Fighting for lives in a place ravaged by opioids

    14:55

  • Nightly News Reports: Helping people recovering from addiction re-enter the workforce

    10:47

  • Chicago substance abuse recovery program keeps moms and kids together

    02:13

  • Report shows ties between opioid makers and patient groups

    01:59

  • OxyContin maker Purdue stops promoting opioids in light of epidemic

    01:40

  • Philadelphia to establish ‘safe injection sites’

    01:39

  • How one woman became a local hero of the opioid crisis

    02:21

  • Nightly News reports: The children of the opioid crisis

    09:51

  • A State Trooper's Opioid-Fueled Fall From Grace

    05:06

  • This Mother’s Addiction Went Viral, Now She’s Glad it Did

    02:05

  • Opioid Crisis: An Ohio City Under Siege

    02:10

  • Trump Aims to Fix ‘Worst Drug Crisis in American History’

    02:00

  • Trump Shares Story About His Brother’s Alcohol Addiction During Opioid Speech

    01:52

  • Trump Declares Opioid Crisis a National Public Health Emergency

    01:08

  • Trump: 'We Can Be the Generation That Ends the Opioid Epidemic'

    00:42

  • Dear Mr. President: Letters on the Opioid Crisis

    01:24

  • One Nation Overdosed: Opioid crisis forces grandparents to care for grandchildren

    05:51

  • Opioid Crisis: How One Massachusetts School Helps Grieving Students

    06:28

  • Family who lost two sons to opioid overdose draws attention to prescription drug dangers

    12:03

  • Opioid Crisis: A Hospital on the Front Lines, Determined to Save Children

    03:01

University of Kentucky researchers aim to find solutions for Black opioid addicts

05:01

The U.S. acknowledges its first National Fentanyl Awareness Day which comes as overdose deaths surge nationwide. NBC News’ Kathy Park reports on a team of female Black researchers at the University of Kentucky who are on a mission to tackle the opioid epidemic. May 10, 2022

