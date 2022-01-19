University of Michigan settles with sexual abuse accusers
The University of Michigan announced it has reached a settlement with more than 1,000 students who said they were sexually abused by the school's sports doctor, Robert Anderson. The university will pay $490 million in damages as part of the agreement.Jan. 19, 2022
