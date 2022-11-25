IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

USA to take on England at World Cup in Qatar

03:38

Team USA is set to take on England at the World Cup in Qatar after a tie against Wales in their opening match earlier this week. Telemundo sports anchor Carlos Yustis breaks down how the players are preparing for the match and whether Wales’ loss to Iran could impact team USA's chances of progressing to the knock-out rounds.  Nov. 25, 2022

