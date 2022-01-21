USC issues new guidelines for Greek life after previously suspending all activities
00:32
Share this -
copied
The University of Southern California will allow Greek life to return to its campus under new guidelines after previously suspending all activities in the fall following allegations of sexual assault and drugging.Jan. 21, 2022
Synagogues face ethical dilemma to create safe space for all while protecting against antisemitism
03:53
CDC says boosters are 90 percent effective in preventing hospitalization from omicron
00:33
Study tracks on-duty police charged, convicted of murder or manslaughter
10:49
Now Playing
USC issues new guidelines for Greek life after previously suspending all activities
00:32
UP NEXT
New York AG seeking access to Trump's filing cabinets, Post-It notes
02:05
Former nursing home chain owner faces 22 federal tax and labor charges