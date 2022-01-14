IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Utah police now admitting a mistake in the Gabby Petito case

02:22

New information has come to light about the murder of Gabby Petito, Utah police now calling the way they responded to the domestic violence incident between Petito and Brian Laundrie a mistake. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains how an independent investigation is pointing out that a report of the dispute should have been sent to prosecutors. Jan. 14, 2022

