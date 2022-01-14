Utah police now admitting a mistake in the Gabby Petito case
New information has come to light about the murder of Gabby Petito, Utah police now calling the way they responded to the domestic violence incident between Petito and Brian Laundrie a mistake. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains how an independent investigation is pointing out that a report of the dispute should have been sent to prosecutors. Jan. 14, 2022
