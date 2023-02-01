IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Legal challenges ahead for Utah's ban on gender-affirming care

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    College students install Plan B vending machines on campus 

    02:17

  • Two missing Dallas Zoo monkeys found

    02:24

  • Oregon police narrow search for man suspected of kidnapping, torturing woman

    05:31

  • At least 10 injured during Florida shooting, officials call ‘intentional act’

    00:44

  • How Holocaust survivors educate young German students about the tragedy

    04:45

  • Memphis Fire Department terminates three employees following Tyre Nichols' death

    05:21

  • Illinois Holocaust Museum preserves survivors' stories through virtual reality

    06:52

  • As NASA looks ahead to Mars the agency remains remembering its past

    03:51

  • M&Ms drops 'spokescandies' following backlash 

    03:48

  • FDA could recommend yearly Covid booster

    06:41

  • Roe v. Wade: 50 years later

    07:57

  • Research finds more movement can undo damage of sitting

    02:01

  • House GOP announces new committee assignments

    02:59

  • Looking at the evolution of America's sports car

    05:24

  • What hitting debt ceiling means for U.S., average Americans

    05:58

  • At least 6 dead after tornado tears through Alabama

    03:21

  • First honeybee vaccine approved in U.S.

    02:16

  • Looking at LGBTQ representation in the film industry

    05:31

  • Musk aims to move Tesla trial from California to Texas

    03:18

NBC News NOW

Legal challenges ahead for Utah's ban on gender-affirming care

03:29

The ACLU and other groups are lining up to challenge Utah's new ban on transgender health care in court.  NBC's Jo Yurcaba has more.Feb. 1, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Legal challenges ahead for Utah's ban on gender-affirming care

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    College students install Plan B vending machines on campus 

    02:17

  • Two missing Dallas Zoo monkeys found

    02:24

  • Oregon police narrow search for man suspected of kidnapping, torturing woman

    05:31

  • At least 10 injured during Florida shooting, officials call ‘intentional act’

    00:44

  • How Holocaust survivors educate young German students about the tragedy

    04:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All