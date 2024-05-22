IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Uvalde families announce lawsuit against Texas police and school officials
May 22, 2024

The families of victims of the 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, announced they would sue 92 officers from the state's department of public safety and several school officials. NBC News' Guad Venegas details the new lawsuit and the settlement the families reached with the city of Uvalde. May 22, 2024

