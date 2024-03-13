IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Uvalde police chief announces resignation after report on elementary school shooting
March 13, 202400:50
NBC News NOW

Uvalde police chief announces resignation after report on elementary school shooting

00:50

The Uvalde police chief announced that he is stepping down after a report came out clear officers of wrongdoing in the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary school. March 13, 2024

