Supreme Court blocks Texas social media law that would restrict site blocking02:05
Treasury Secretary Yellen admits to being wrong about severity of inflation03:17
Brooklyn subway shooting victim sues gun-maker Glock02:41
Pennsylvania Senate primary recount begins as Dr. Oz holds slight lead03:15
- Now Playing
Uvalde police chief disputes communication claim: 'We've been in contact with DPS every day'01:57
- UP NEXT
New research suggests drinking coffee may be linked to lower risk of death00:25
Stores reopen in Shanghai as city moves into epidemic-control phase02:44
House committee meeting to discuss wide-ranging gun legislation01:37
Biden announces third baby formula flight amid shortage02:04
Jurors begin third day of deliberations in Depp-Heard trial04:20
Recount underway in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary after race too close to call04:34
How Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration is dividing some in the U.K.03:19
U.S. to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles as Russian forces advance in Donbas02:32
Lawmakers weigh new bipartisan gun measures amid calls for gun reform05:06
Investigators reveal new details of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting04:06
NASA scientists resynthesize black hole pressure waves to hear sound04:28
Transgender champion swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out against critics03:43
Floods and landslides kill at least 91 people in Brazil01:52
'Top Gun: Maverick' smashes box office records02:43
At least seven dead after string of holiday boating accidents02:34
Supreme Court blocks Texas social media law that would restrict site blocking02:05
Treasury Secretary Yellen admits to being wrong about severity of inflation03:17
Brooklyn subway shooting victim sues gun-maker Glock02:41
Pennsylvania Senate primary recount begins as Dr. Oz holds slight lead03:15
- Now Playing
Uvalde police chief disputes communication claim: 'We've been in contact with DPS every day'01:57
- UP NEXT
New research suggests drinking coffee may be linked to lower risk of death00:25
Play All