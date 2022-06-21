IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Uvalde residents hitting roadblocks in accessing promised state mental health services

02:25

Despite a promise from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Uvalde residents are struggling to access mental health services to cope with the May 24 mass shooting. NBC News' Nicole Acevedo reports on the conditions of Texas' mental health services and the perspective of local therapists.June 21, 2022

