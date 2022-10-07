IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Uvalde school district suspends entire police force over response to Robb Elementary shooting

01:50

The Uvalde school district has suspended its police force over their response to the Robb Elementary School shooting. The school district released a statement requesting the Texas Department of Public Safety to “provide additional troopers for campus and extra-curricular activities.” NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports. Oct. 7, 2022

