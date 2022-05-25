IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Uvalde superintendent cancels classes, activities for rest of year following elementary school shooting

01:17

Uvalde Superintendent Hal Harrell delivered remarks following the Robb Elementary school shooting where he announced that all school activities are canceled for the rest of the year. He also noted that grief counselors will be offered to students and staff following the horrific event. May 25, 2022

