'There is no excuse for their actions': Uvalde teacher who was shot criticizes police response

During an ABC News interview, Arnulfo Reyes, a Robb Elementary School teacher recounted his efforts to protects his students during the Uvalde mass shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports on Reyes' response to the police department's actions.June 7, 2022