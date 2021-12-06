IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former Better.com employee speaks out after company fired 900 over Zoom call 

    03:16

  • Vaccine experts debate strategy of using current boosters against omicron

    02:55

  • Kentucky Derby winning horse dies after workout routine

    00:18

  • Jussie Smollett takes stand in his criminal trial

    03:34

  • Better.com under scrutiny after 900 workers laid off in single video call

    01:49

  • DOJ lawsuit claims new Texas maps discriminate against minority voters

    02:41

  • How Apple's 'self-service repair' program sheds light on right to repair laws

    03:45

  • Burnout: Resilience and recovery

    30:55

  • Virginia begins removal of Robert E. Lee statue pedestal

    00:19

  • 25 inches of rain expected in parts of Hawaii

    00:16

  • Companies race to earn forest credits as incentive to offset global carbon footprint

    02:59

  • Value of Bitcoins seized by U.S. government triples to $3 billion

    03:32

  • Several former Trump administration officials face deadline to appear before Jan. 6 committee

    03:20

  • Could suspected Michigan school shooter’s parents' arrest start new legal trend?

    05:10

  • New Covid testing rules come into effect for overseas travelers entering U.S.

    04:29

  • China facing several obstacles with 2022 Winter Olympics looming

    03:31

  • Philadelphia hits record homicides as rates rise across U.S.

    04:52

  • Lawyer for Michigan shooter's parents says they are returning for arraignment

    20:45

  • Study finds Trump’s family separations caused severe trauma

    02:56

  • Manhunt underway for parents of suspected Michigan school shooter

    06:29

NBC News NOW

Vaccine experts debate strategy of using current boosters against omicron

02:55

Federal health officials are urging all vaccinated adults to get a Covid booster shot. But some vaccine experts worry that numerous boosters of existing vaccines could eventually render future vaccines for Covid less effective.Dec. 6, 2021

  • Former Better.com employee speaks out after company fired 900 over Zoom call 

    03:16

  • Vaccine experts debate strategy of using current boosters against omicron

    02:55

  • Kentucky Derby winning horse dies after workout routine

    00:18

  • Jussie Smollett takes stand in his criminal trial

    03:34

  • Better.com under scrutiny after 900 workers laid off in single video call

    01:49

  • DOJ lawsuit claims new Texas maps discriminate against minority voters

    02:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All