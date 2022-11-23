IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Vaping may increase risk of cavities

01:39

Findings from a new study from the Journal of the American Dental Association suggest a link between vaping and a higher risk for cavities. NBC News' medical reporter Erika Edwards explains how the various ingredients in the liquid used in e-cigarettes are being tied to tooth decay. Nov. 23, 2022

