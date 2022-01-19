Vegan fast-food grows in popularity as top chains add plant-based options
As more Americans give up animal products for “Veganuary,” many restaurants are adding plant-based options to their menus and vegan-exclusive restaurants are becoming more popular than ever. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers has the details on the growing trend. Jan. 19, 2022
