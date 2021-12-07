IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Brene Brown shares insights from new project

    09:31

  • New poll finds only 2% of U.S. Hispanics use term 'Latinx'

    06:43

  • Dancing Grannies make inspiring parade return

    02:47

  • Venezuelans struggle to afford food as hunger increases across Americas

    03:27

  • Second alleged victim takes stand in Maxwell trial

    02:47

  • Former Better.com employee speaks out after company fired 900 over Zoom call 

    03:16

  • Vaccine experts debate strategy of using current boosters against omicron

    02:55

  • Kentucky Derby winning horse dies after workout routine

    00:18

  • Jussie Smollett takes stand in his criminal trial

    03:34

  • DOJ lawsuit claims new Texas maps discriminate against minority voters

    02:41

  • How Apple's 'self-service repair' program sheds light on right to repair laws

    03:45

  • Burnout: Resilience and recovery

    30:55

  • Virginia begins removal of Robert E. Lee statue pedestal

    00:19

  • 25 inches of rain expected in parts of Hawaii

    00:16

  • Companies race to earn forest credits as incentive to offset global carbon footprint

    02:59

  • Value of Bitcoins seized by U.S. government triples to $3 billion

    03:32

  • Several former Trump administration officials face deadline to appear before Jan. 6 committee

    03:20

  • Could suspected Michigan school shooter’s parents' arrest start new legal trend?

    05:10

  • New Covid testing rules come into effect for overseas travelers entering U.S.

    04:29

  • China facing several obstacles with 2022 Winter Olympics looming

    03:31

NBC News NOW

Venezuelans struggle to afford food as hunger increases across Americas

03:27

Reporting from the United Nations shows hunger has reached its highest rate in two decades in Latin American and the Caribbean. NBC News’ Isa Gutierrez explains why Venezuela in one of the countries that’s been hardest hit.Dec. 7, 2021

  • Brene Brown shares insights from new project

    09:31

  • New poll finds only 2% of U.S. Hispanics use term 'Latinx'

    06:43

  • Dancing Grannies make inspiring parade return

    02:47

  • Venezuelans struggle to afford food as hunger increases across Americas

    03:27

  • Second alleged victim takes stand in Maxwell trial

    02:47

  • Former Better.com employee speaks out after company fired 900 over Zoom call 

    03:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All