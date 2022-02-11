IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    What's next for policing in Minneapolis?

    04:47

  • Wind-fueled wildfire forcing evacuations in Southern California

    02:06

  • Teachers forced to buy masks and supplies despite federal funding to states

    03:19

  • House Oversight Committee launches investigation into Trump's handling of White House documents

    02:24

  • Are major companies living up to their net-zero pledges to combat climate change?

    04:54

  • Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process

    03:59

  • Why one Harvard student created the first Korean Disney princess

    04:29

  • Snoop Dogg buys Death Row Records

    00:34

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top aide to former President Trump

    04:06

  • Russia, Belarus hold military drills as Biden weighs evacuating Americans from Ukraine

    06:33

  • Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for a second time

    00:23

  • Kia and Hyundai recall nearly 485,000 vehicles over fire concerns

    00:27

  • Six migrant children rescued from the Rio Grande in border crossing attempt 

    02:38

  • DOJ arrests New York couple in $3.6 billion bitcoin laundering scheme 

    03:24

  • Conservatives outraged over Biden’s funding for safe drug use kits

    03:00

  • Ohio community surprises 12-year-old Bengals superfan with Super Bowl tickets

    01:45

  • National Archives asks DOJ to look into Trump’s handling of WH records

    00:41

  • Bob Saget's death due to head trauma says authorities

    01:17

  • Biden plans to evacuate Americans out of Ukraine if Russia invades

    03:56

  • Super Bowl sparks popularity of online sports betting

    05:38

NBC News NOW

Vermont lawmakers vote on constitutional amendment guaranteeing right to abortion, contraception

02:58

Lawmakers in Vermont are one step closer to making the state the first in the country to add abortion to its constitution after approving an amendment known as proposition 5.Feb. 11, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    What's next for policing in Minneapolis?

    04:47

  • Wind-fueled wildfire forcing evacuations in Southern California

    02:06

  • Teachers forced to buy masks and supplies despite federal funding to states

    03:19

  • House Oversight Committee launches investigation into Trump's handling of White House documents

    02:24

  • Are major companies living up to their net-zero pledges to combat climate change?

    04:54

  • Biden to host Senate Judiciary Democrats to discuss Supreme Court nominee process

    03:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All