    Vertical farming provides alternative way to grow produce

Vertical farming provides alternative way to grow produce

As extreme weather becomes more common with temperatures running between 5-15 degrees above average, farming across the U.S. has been especially impacted. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez takes a closer look at the new technology around vertical farming and its environmental significance in growing produce. July 11, 2022

