Veteran ocean explorer discovers WWII submarine in South China Sea

- Now Playing
Veteran ocean explorer discovers WWII submarine in South China Sea10:13
- UP NEXT
Uvalde families sue officers involved in deadly school shooting01:05
Hostage families release new video of October Hamas attack in Israel01:56
Program cuts down on deaths of pregnant women who suffer severe bleeding03:41
Birth control is a new front in reproductive rights battle01:59
Mass shooting in Pennsylvania leaves two people dead, three injured01:24
Widespread destruction in parts of Iowa after wave of tornadoes02:13
Nikki Haley says she'll vote for Trump01:30
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes responds to teammate Butker's controversial speech02:18
San Francisco home targeted with racist threats destroyed by fire02:10
Uvalde families announce lawsuit against Texas police and school officials03:11
Judge temporarily halts Graceland auction02:23
At least 2 dead, more wounded, after Pennsylvania workplace shooting02:52
Drone video shows the extensive damage following the fatal Iowa tornado00:50
Disease experts predict a small rise in Covid-19 cases this summer03:09
Deadly tornadoes cause widespread damage in Iowa02:41
Deadly severe weather strikes the Midwest and there is more to come02:01
At least one person killed in Iowa severe storms01:05
Mayor of Houston claims residence management abandoned senior residents after storm02:45
- Now Playing
Veteran ocean explorer discovers WWII submarine in South China Sea10:13
- UP NEXT
Uvalde families sue officers involved in deadly school shooting01:05
Hostage families release new video of October Hamas attack in Israel01:56
Program cuts down on deaths of pregnant women who suffer severe bleeding03:41
Birth control is a new front in reproductive rights battle01:59
Mass shooting in Pennsylvania leaves two people dead, three injured01:24
Play All