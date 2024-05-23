IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Veteran ocean explorer discovers WWII submarine in South China Sea
May 23, 202410:13
    Veteran ocean explorer discovers WWII submarine in South China Sea

Veteran ocean explorer discovers WWII submarine in South China Sea

10:13

Tiburon Subsea CEO Tim Taylor and his team have discovered the USS Harder, a World War II submarine, in the South China sea. Taylor sits down in an exclusive interview with NBC News' Tom Llamas to talk about how the discovery came to be. May 23, 2024

